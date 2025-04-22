Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has issued an apology to the Brahmin community after his comment on the ongoing controversy over film 'Phule' triggered massive backlash, including threats directed at his daughter.

Anurag Kashyap said, "I lost my composure while responding to someone in anger, and in doing so, I crossed a line. I ended up insulting the entire Brahmin community — a community that has had many individuals who have been a part of my life, who are still a part of it, and who continue to contribute meaningfully to it. Today, all of them are hurt by my words. My family is hurt. Many intellectuals whom I deeply respect have been hurt by the way I spoke in that moment of anger." In a statement on X,said, "I lost my composure while responding to someone in anger, and in doing so, I crossed a line. I ended up insulting the entire Brahmin community — a community that has had many individuals who have been a part of my life, who are still a part of it, and who continue to contribute meaningfully to it. Today, all of them are hurt by my words. My family is hurt. Many intellectuals whom I deeply respect have been hurt by the way I spoke in that moment of anger."

Kashyap said that by saying something inappropriate, he ended up distracting from the real issue. "I sincerely apologise to the community — I never intended to speak against them, but in a moment of rage while reacting to a disgusting comment, I wrote something I shouldn’t have," he said.

ALSO READ: 'Shocks the conscience': Delhi HC tears into Ramdev over 'sharbat jihad' ad "I apologise to all my colleagues, friends, my family, and that community — for the language I used, for the way I expressed myself," he added.

The filmmaker also promised to reflect on his actions and make changes in how he handles his emotions in the future. "Going forward, I will work on myself to ensure this doesn’t happen again. I will work on managing my anger. And if I need to raise an issue, I will do so with the right words and with dignity. I hope you can forgive me," he added.

What led to the controversy?

The controversy began when the film 'Phule', based on the lives of social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, became the centre of a caste debate ahead of its release. The film’s portrayal of caste issues sparked criticism, especially from certain upper castes.

Responding to a social media user, Kashyap made remarks that were perceived as derogatory towards the Brahmin community. This led to a massive uproar online.

An FIR was subsequently registered against the filmmaker at Bajaj Nagar police station. As the backlash intensified, Kashyap faced trolling and threats, prompting him to issue a public apology on Saturday, even before his detailed statement on Twitter.