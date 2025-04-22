Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Shocks the conscience': Delhi HC tears into Ramdev over 'sharbat jihad' ad

'Shocks the conscience': Delhi HC tears into Ramdev over 'sharbat jihad' ad

Delhi HC slams Baba Ramdev's 'indefensible' remarks linking Rooh Afza to mosque, madrasa funding

baba Ramdev, Ramdev

Ramdev accused Hamdard of funding religious institutions (Photo: File)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court came down heavily on yoga guru Ramdev over his controversial remarks against Hamdard’s popular drink, Rooh Afza. Criticising his statements as "indefensible," the court said, "It shocks the conscience of the court," as reported by Live Law.
 
The controversy began on April 3, when Ramdev alleged that the profits from Hamdard’s Rooh Afza were being used to build mosques and madrasas. "There’s a company that gives you sharbat, but the money it earns is used to construct madrasas and mosques," he claimed during a public event.
 
Taking the promotion of his own brand forward, Ramdev said, "If you drink that sharbat, madrasas and mosques will be built. But if you drink this [referring to Patanjali’s rose sharbat], gurukuls will be built, Acharya Kulam will be developed, Patanjali University will expand, and the Bharatiya Shiksha Board will grow.” 
 
 
Following these remarks, Hamdard approached the Delhi High Court against Ramdev.  Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Hamdard, told the court, "This is a case which is shocking, which goes beyond disparagement. This is a case of creating a communal divide, akin to hate speech. It will not have protection from the law of defamation."
 
In another controversial statement, Ramdev drew a parallel between "love jihad" and Rooh Afza, saying, "Just like there is love jihad, this is also a kind of sharbat jihad. To protect yourself from this sharbat jihad, this message must reach everyone."

Also Read

Patanjali

Big relief for Patanjali Foods as SC quashes Rs 186 crore tax demand

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 250 pts higher at 79,660; Nifty holds 23,200; SMIDs, PSB gain

IAF officer, Kannada language row, Bengaluru language row, road rage

Kannada language row: FIR filed against IAF officer in Bengaluru road rage

Accident, road accident

IAF officer booked for assaulting call centre worker in Bengaluru road rage

AP SSC Result 2025

AP SSC Result 2025: BSEAP to out class 10 results on April 23? Details here

 
Taking his criticism further, he compared other sharbat brands to "toilet cleaners." A post shared by Patanjali on social media urged consumers, "Protect your family and innocent children from the poison of toilet cleaners being sold in the name of soft drinks and sharbat jihad. Bring home only Patanjali sharbat and juices."
 
This incident adds to a growing list of controversies involving Ramdev and Patanjali.  Over the past two years, Patanjali has faced multiple legal challenges, particularly for misleading advertisements. The matter drew national attention when the Indian Medical Association (IMA) filed a case against Patanjali, leading the Supreme Court to temporarily ban its ads and issue contempt of court notices.
 
In January, a Kerala court also issued bailable warrants against Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna for failing to appear in a case related to misleading ads by Divya Pharmacy. A similar case was also filed in Kozhikode. 
   

More From This Section

Kolkata Teacher's protest

Bengal teachers who lost jobs to continue protesting outside SSC office

PremiumRatan Tata will no-contest clause, Ratan Tata estate planning, Indian wills no-contest clause, Ratan Tata inheritance news, probate Ratan Tata will, Indian business families estate planning, no-contest clause India legal, Ratan Tata Tata Sons shares,

India Inc eyes no-contest clause as Ratan Tata's will sparks estate debate

Mahesh Babu

ED summons actor Mahesh Babu for questioning in money laundering case

flights, planes

Indian to be charged for outraging cabin crew's modesty on Singapore flight

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Rajasthan CM, Diya Kumari

BJP's double-engine govt in Rajasthan is forever: Dy CM Diya Kumari

Topics : Patanjali Ramdev Ramdev Delhi High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksTS Inter ResultLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon