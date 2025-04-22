'We are not worried', says Justice Surya Kant on attacks against judiciary

Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant has brushed aside pointed criticism from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey regarding the judiciary’s powers and responsibilities. “We are not worried... the institution comes under attack every day,” the judge remarked while hearing a contempt of court matter from Karnataka.

ALSO READ: 'Parliament is supreme': VP Dhankhar renews attack on judicial overreach Justice Kant’s remarks come in the wake of a recent ruling by the Supreme Court that set a timeline for the President and Governors to act on bills, which triggered political backlash.

Contempt plea cites attacks on judiciary

During the hearing, the lawyer involved drew attention to public comments targeting the judiciary, urging the court to take cognisance of the statements to prevent diminishing public trust. In response, Justice Kant reiterated his stance: “I am not worried about the institution…”

The remarks by Justice Kant — who is in line to become the next Chief Justice of India — come amid sustained criticism of the court by Vice President Dhankhar and certain BJP leaders. Just hours before the hearing, Dhankhar, a former lawyer, again took aim at the judiciary, asserting that elected lawmakers are the “ultimate masters” of the Constitution.

“Elected representatives will be ultimate masters of what the Constitution will be. There cannot be any authority above them,” Dhankhar said at an event in Delhi.

Also Read

ALSO READ: Cong MP Singhvi defends SC's Article 142 power after VP Dhankhar's remarks He also cited the 1975 Emergency declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi — a period frequently referenced by the BJP to criticise the Congress — and questioned the apex court’s decision at the time to permit suspension of fundamental rights.

Article 142 and political reactions

Last week, Dhankhar launched a broader critique of the Supreme Court, particularly over its use of Article 142 , which empowers it to pass orders for complete justice in any case. The Vice President’s criticism followed the court’s directive setting deadlines for constitutional authorities like the President and Governors.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also weighed in, alleging that the court’s actions were pushing the country “towards anarchy”. The court is expected to hear a plea next week in connection with these remarks.

[With agency inputs]