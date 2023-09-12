AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, order on custody likely

The Andhra Pradesh Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed a petition in the court seeking 15 days of custody of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody in a multi-crore scam, said an official.

However, a decision on this petition, which was filed on Monday is expected to come up for a hearing on Wednesday, said the official.

Most probably the day after tomorrow (Wednesday) the petition will come for hearing, Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told PTI.

Reddy said they asked for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief's custody for 15 days but observed that it is the discretion of the court to take a call on the duration of custody.

We can only seek police custody for some days but finally when it comes to hearing the court will decide, he said.

On Monday, Naidu's legal team filed a petition to secure an early release for him from the jail and procure house custody.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Vijayawada witnessed elaborate arguments on this petition.

The former chief minister's legal team is awaiting judgment on the house custody petition, which is expected to be pronounced on Tuesday.

A team of legal experts led by Supreme Court lawyer Siddarth Luthra in his arguments expressed concerns over the security of Naidu in the prison while the CID opposed it.

A local court in Vijayawada remanded Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday.

Currently, the former chief minister is lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in East Godavari district.