Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: Humble beginnings to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Early life and education
- Born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in 1931, Kalam grew up in a modest family where perseverance, curiosity, and faith shaped his character.
- Despite financial hardship, he pursued aeronautical engineering at the Madras Institute of Technology, fuelled by a fascination with flight and space.
- “If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun,” he often said — a principle he lived by.
Space ambitions at DRDO and Isro
- Kalam began his career at DRDO in 1958 before joining Isro in 1969.
- As Project Director of the SLV-III, he led the successful launch of Rohini Satellite in 1980, which was a defining moment in India’s space journey.
- His early work built the foundation for future triumphs such as Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, and Gaganyaan.
- “Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action,” he believed.
The Missile Man of India
- Returning to DRDO in 1982, Dr Kalam spearheaded the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP), leading to the development of Agni, Prithvi, Akash, and Trishul missiles, milestones that earned him the title Missile Man of India.
- He also played a central role in Pokhran-II nuclear tests (1998) as Chief Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister, strengthening India’s defence capability.
- “To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal,” he said — words that defined his approach to science and life.
- His legacy endures in India’s modern missile systems, including the advanced weaponry used in Operation Sindoor (2025).
Vision 2020 and national transformation
- Dr Kalam’s Vision 2020 articulated a roadmap for transforming India into a developed nation through technology, education, and innovation.
- He emphasised self-reliance, youth empowerment, and rural progress, ideas that inspired modern initiatives like Make in India and Digital India.
- “My 2020 vision for India is to transform it into a developed nation. That cannot be abstract; it is a lifeline,” he wrote.
The People’s President
- Elected as India’s 11th President, Dr Kalam became the first scientist to hold the position. He transformed Rashtrapati Bhavan into a place of dialogue, science, and inspiration, engaging directly with students, innovators, and citizens.
- He brought humility and humanity to high office, earning the affection of millions across political and social lines.
Teacher, mentor, and eternal guide
- After his presidency, Dr Kalam returned to teaching, lecturing at IIM Shillong, IIM Ahmedabad, and IISc Bengaluru. His books, including Wings of Fire, Ignited Minds, and Target 3 Billion, continue to inspire generations.
- “Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.”
- On July 27, 2015, Dr Kalam collapsed while delivering a lecture at IIM Shillong, leaving the world as he lived it: mid-sentence, mid-mission, teaching.
A lasting legacy
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app