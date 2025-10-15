Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: Humble beginnings to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Fondly called the 'People’s President', Dr Kalam once said, “If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me.”

Dr Kalam’s life remains a reminder that science and service are not separate paths but complementary missions. His work continues to shape India’s defence, space, and education systems, from missile modernisation to the precision of Chandrayaan-3’s lunar landing.

Honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, Dr Kalam remains India’s most beloved example of intellect guided by integrity.

“If we fear failure, we will never achieve success,” he once said — and his life proved it true.