Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Prashant Kishor says he will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate
Live New Update

LIVE news updates: Prashant Kishor says he will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate

Latest news updates, October 15: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prashant Kishore, Prashant
Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference, in Patna, Bihar, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025 (Photo:PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ending a week-long impasse, the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide on October 7, has consented to the post-mortem examination, a police official said on Wednesday.
 
The decision follows Chandigarh Police’s move to approach the court seeking directions to the family to identify the body and permit the autopsy. “The family has now agreed to the post-mortem, which will be conducted at PGIMER soon,” the official added.
 
Earlier, a local court had issued a notice to Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, asking her to respond either personally or through counsel by October 15. The court had said that if no reply was filed, the application would be decided on merit.
 
Kumar, 52, allegedly shot himself on October 7. His family had initially refused consent for the autopsy, demanding action against Haryana officers named in his “final note”.
 
On Tuesday, the Haryana government sent Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur—one of those named in the note—on leave. Last week, Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya was transferred.

11:44 AM

Cash, liquor, drugs worth Rs 34 crore seized in poll-going Bihar

Enforcement agencies have seized cash, drugs, liquor and freebies worth Rs 33.97 crore from poll-bound Bihar as part of efforts to prevent inducement of voters by political parties. The state goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. Votes will be counted on November 14.

11:43 AM

NDA definitely on its way out; Nitish not to return as CM: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday donned the political strategist's hat to predict a certain defeat for the ruling NDA in Bihar, citing the inability of the BJP-led coalition to finalise seats and candidates. Kishor, who recently said the JD(U) would struggle to win even "25 seats" in the 243-strong assembly, claimed that the picture has only grown bleaker for the party headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

9:31 AM

I will not contest Bihar assembly polls as candidate: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj decided I should concentrate on organisational work and not contest, says Prashant Kishor.

9:21 AM

New York reports first locally transmitted chikungunya case

Health officials have confirmed the first locally acquired case of chikungunya virus in the United States in six years, marking a significant development in the tracking of mosquito-borne diseases. The New York State Department of Health announced Tuesday that a Nassau County resident on Long Island has tested positive for the virus. Officials emphasized that this represents the first domestic transmission of chikungunya since 2019.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiDonald TrumpGaza border clashpalestineAshley TellisCongressBJP

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News