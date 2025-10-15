Haryana IPS officer suicide: Family gives consent for autopsy, says police

Ending impasse over the autopsy of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide here on October 7, his family has given consent to conduct post-mortem of the deceased, a police official said on Wednesday.
The development came a day after Chandigarh Police moved court to seek direction to his family to identify the body for post-mortem examination.
The family has agreed to the post-mortem and it will be conducted at PGIMER soon, the official said.
On police's plea, a local court had issued a notice to Kumar's wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar to file a reply either personally or through counsel on October 15, failing which the application will be decided on merit.
Kumar, 52, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. However, a post-mortem could not be conducted as his family refused to give consent insisting that action be taken against the Haryana officers who have been named in his 'final note'.
The Haryana government had on Tuesday sent DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, who was named in the deceased officer's final note. Last week, the state government had transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.
Kumar's body has been kept at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app