Haryana IPS officer suicide: Family gives consent for autopsy, says police

The development came a day after Chandigarh Police moved court to seek direction to his family to identify the body for post-mortem examination

Haryana senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar
Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar | Image: Handout by Haryana Police via PTI images
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:46 AM IST
Ending impasse over the autopsy of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide here on October 7, his family has given consent to conduct post-mortem of the deceased, a police official said on Wednesday.

The development came a day after Chandigarh Police moved court to seek direction to his family to identify the body for post-mortem examination.

The family has agreed to the post-mortem and it will be conducted at PGIMER soon, the official said.

On police's plea, a local court had issued a notice to Kumar's wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar to file a reply either personally or through counsel on October 15, failing which the application will be decided on merit.

Kumar, 52, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. However, a post-mortem could not be conducted as his family refused to give consent insisting that action be taken against the Haryana officers who have been named in his 'final note'.

The Haryana government had on Tuesday sent DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, who was named in the deceased officer's final note. Last week, the state government had transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya.

Kumar's body has been kept at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Topics :IPS officersHaryanasuicides

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

