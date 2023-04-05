Home / India News / Apologise for anti-Savarkar remarks: Nitin Gadkari tells Rahul Gandhi

Apologise for anti-Savarkar remarks: Nitin Gadkari tells Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his critical remarks on late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and said no one has the right to insult him.

Nagpur
Apologise for anti-Savarkar remarks: Nitin Gadkari tells Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 9:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his critical remarks on late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and said no one has the right to insult him.

Gandhi should realise that he insulted the Hindutva icon due to some misunderstanding, Gadkari said addressing a gathering organised as part of the 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' at Shankar Nagar in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the former Congress president should show a big heart and tender an apology for his "crime".

"Who has given him the right to insult Savarkar? No one will tolerate insult of Savarkar," Gadkari maintained.

Gadkari, speaking in a lighter vein, thanked Gandhi for giving the BJP an opportunity to make the country's youth aware about Savarkar's life and message through the yatra.

The former Congress chief has constantly targeted Savarkar by raking up the issue of his mercy plea. His latest attack came last month following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha when he said, "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone."

The BJP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have organised 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatras' in the state to honour the Hindutva ideologue and counter Gandhi's criticism against him.

Topics :Rahul GandhiNitin GadkariSavarkarIndian National CongressBJPnational politicsPolitics

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 8:28 AM IST

Also Read

Savarkar theme park, museum to come up in Nashik: Maha Minister Lodha

Prove Savarkar apologised, late Hindutva ideologue's grandson tells Rahul

After Rahul's phone call, Sanjay Raut says such gestures becoming rare

My name is Gandhi, I am not Savarkar, won't apologise: Rahul Gandhi

Savarkar should not be insulted, will speak to Kharge, Rahul: Sanjay Raut

LIVE: Gadkari asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise for anti-Savarkar remarks

Kerala's gender budget share up to 20.9% in five years: Veena George

Apple farmers from hill states unite to protest Centre's farming policies

Big pharma: Here's why India's drug industry needs a major overhaul

Mumbai Airport to temporarily close runways for pre-monsoon maintenance

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story