Home / India News / Apple farmers from hill states unite to protest Centre's farming policies

Apple farmers from hill states unite to protest Centre's farming policies

The protesting farmers submitted a 9-point memorandum with demands including the withdrawal of eviction orders issued to farmers in Jammu and Kashmir

General News
Apple farmers from hill states unite to protest Centre's farming policies

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 8:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple farmers from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Tuesday participated in a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the central government's horticultural policies.

The farmers alleged that these policies enabled large agribusiness corporate houses to make huge profits while the growers face a decline in their income.

Apple Farmers Federation of India (AFFI) secretary Zaroor Ahmad said that farmers are not getting good prices for thier crops. he said that though apple growers are divided by state boundaries, they are united in their effort to save apple farming in the country.

The protesting farmers submitted a 9-point memorandum with demands including the withdrawal of eviction orders issued to farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. The Forest Department in Himachal Pradesh has also been sending out such eviction notices in recent years, the farmers' body leaders alleged.

AFFI delegation submitted a detailed memorandum to the Union Minister of Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar on July 28, 2022, outlining the aforementioned demands. despite the submission of the memorandum, the farmers say that the Minister failed to take action, and as a result, the apple economy suffered a setback due to market conditions and climatic aberrations during the marketing season of 2022.

CPIM leader Hannanmollah also participated in the protest. Addressing the farmers Hannanmollah alleged that the Modi government targets Muslim apple farmers of Kashmir." central government is killing farmers in india. Modi government is targetting the Muslim apple farmers in the Kashmir valley. They are killing Muslim farmers," he alleged. Viju Krishnan All India Kisan Sabha secretary also criticised the policies of the Modi government. Indian farmers are not getting the right price for their crop," he alleged.

Topics :Apple FruitFarmingHimachal PradeshUttarakhandJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 5:30 AM IST

Also Read

Job aspirants protest in Srinagar, demand inquiry report to be made public

Youth Congress protest in Delhi against Rahul's disqualification, detained

SC refuses to accept Centre's sealed cover note on payment of OROP dues

Jammu and Kashmir govt dismisses 5 employees for anti-national activities

J&K Police busts narcotics module in Kupwara, 5 cops among 17 arrested

Big pharma: Here's why India's drug industry needs a major overhaul

Mumbai Airport to temporarily close runways for pre-monsoon maintenance

Mumbai Airport to temporary close runways on May 2 for maintenance work

Delhi Cabinet approves plan to make city roads free of dust pollution

Cyber thugs create fake websites of D-Mart, Big Basket to dupe people; held

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story