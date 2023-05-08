App-based bus service scheme being sent to LG for approval, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government is sending a scheme for introducing premium buses on Delhi roads through private aggregators for Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's approval.

He said he hoped the scheme will be approved.

"Following the LG's approval, we will share the policy online for seeking public feedback," the chief minister said at a press conference.

Kejriwal said the buses, which will be equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons and will be air conditioned, will encourage the middle and upper middle classes to use public transport.

"The policy stipulates that no bus older than three years will be used by aggregators. Buses purchased after January 1, 2024 will be electric. The seats in the buses will be booked through an app," he said.

The booking prices for these buses will be higher than those of DTC tickets and in accordance with the market. Hence, there will be no provision for free travel for women, he added.

Kejriwal said there is a large number of cars and scooters on Delhi roads.

"Delhi is the capital of our country and our public transport should be world class and at par with foreign cities. If we want to get people to use public transport, we should make public transport safe, comfortable and punctual," he said.

The biggest revolution was when Delhi Metro started and people started using it, he said.

"This reduced the number of vehicles reduced on roads," he said.

But the metro has also become crowded and people have started using private vehicles again. There are cluster buses and DTC buses but they are restricted to the lower middle class, the chief minister said.