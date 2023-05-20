Home / India News / Appointment of an IPS as head of UP Prosecution Directorate is illegal: HC

Appointment of an IPS as head of UP Prosecution Directorate is illegal: HC

Besides, the court also directed the state government to ensure the appointment of a new director of prosecution within six month's time

Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
Appointment of an IPS as head of UP Prosecution Directorate is illegal: HC

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 11:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court on Friday declared the appointment of senior IPS officer Ashutosh Pandey as the head of the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Prosecution as illegal and without authority of law.

The court said the appointment was contrary to statutory provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which states that a person holding this post must be in practice as an advocate for not less than 10 years and such an appointment should be made with the concurrence of the chief justice of the state's high court.

Besides, the court also directed the state government to ensure the appointment of a new director of prosecution within six month's time.

Allowing a petition filed by Kishan Kumar Pathak, a division bench comprising Justice Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Justice Jayant Banerji observed, "Provisions of section 25A(2) of the CrPC are mandatory. In the present case, Ashutosh Pandey, neither possesses the essential qualification nor his appointment has been made with the concurrence of the chief justice of the high court."

The court held the appointment as illegal and without authority of law.

A 1992-batch IPS officer Pandey is currently the additional director general prosecution and heads the directorate of prosecution.

Also Read

Delhi govt's reply on office infrastructure for prosecutors evasive: HC

Departmental inquiry against IAS Rohini, IPS Roopa over public spat

It is IAS against IPS as the Roopa vs Sindhuri battle rages on social media

SC dismisses ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt's plea in 1996 drug seizure case

Illegal mining at Aravalli: 582 complaints but one conviction in 6 years

No movie hall in Bengal is screening 'Kerala Story' as yet: Distributors

PM Modi holds meeting with Kishida; unveils Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima

Centre issues ordinance to take control of services dept of Delhi govt

Railway approves procurement of 238 Vande Bharat Metro rakes for Mumbai

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Found no regulatory failure, says SC panel

Topics :Uttar PradeshIPS officersAllahabad High Court

First Published: May 20 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story