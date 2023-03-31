Home / India News / April-February net tax revenue at Rs 17.32 trn, says government data

The government's non-debt capital receipts consisted of recovery of loans of Rs 20,229 crore and miscellaneous capital receipts of Rs 38,671 crore

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 7:17 PM IST
The government has received Rs 20,39,728 crore up to February 2023 comprising Rs 17,32,193 crore in terms of tax revenue, Rs 2,48,635 crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 58,900 crore of non-debt capital receipts, according to the monthly review of Centre's accounts till February 2023 for 2022-23.

Meanwhile, total expenditure incurred by the government stood at Rs 34,93,590 crore, out of which Rs 29,03,363 crore was on revenue account and Rs 5,90,227 crore on capital account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 7,98,957 crore was on account of interest payments and Rs 4,59,547 crore was on account of major subsidies.

The government's non-debt capital receipts consisted of recovery of loans of Rs 20,229 crore and miscellaneous capital receipts of Rs 38,671 crore.

At the same time, Rs 8,08,088 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the Central government up to this period which is Rs 20,266 crore higher than the previous year.

 

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

