AQI 10-15 in Delhi? This home's 15,000 plants & solar power make it happen

Amid the smog-choked skyline of Delhi, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently crosses dangerous thresholds of 300, one home stands as a symbol of hope — a beacon of environmental sustainability. Tucked away in the leafy enclave of Sainik Farms in South Delhi, the residence of Peter Singh and Neeno Kaur is defying the odds, maintaining an astonishingly low AQI of just 10-15.

This is not just any home. It’s a living-breathing testament to what is possible when eco-consciousness meets ingenuity. Thanks to the couple’s vision and a series of unconventional, yet profoundly effective design choices, their home has become an urban oasis in a city grappling with severe air pollution.

A green revolution in every brick and leaf

Unlike traditional Delhi homes, Peter and Neeno’s residence does not rely on modern materials like cement, paint, or plaster. Instead, they’ve embraced ancient building methods that prioritise sustainability at every turn. The structure itself is a masterpiece of eco-friendly construction: bricks are bound together using lime mortar instead of cement, and lime replaces modern paints.

Even the roof, rather than being a typical concrete slab, is covered with stone tiles. This natural material helps regulate the temperature inside, keeping the house cooler during the scorching Delhi summer months, and significantly reducing energy consumption.

But perhaps the most striking feature of the house is its verdant surroundings. Over 15,000 plants — each carefully selected to purify the air — are integrated into every corner of the property. From hanging pots to green walls and rooftop gardens, the presence of these plants ensures that the indoor air quality remains consistently pristine, with the AQI inside the home staying well below 15. In a city where air pollution has reached hazardous levels, this is nothing short of extraordinary.

Self-sufficiency with power, water, and food

The couple’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond just clean air. Their home is completely off-grid, powered by solar energy, which not only eliminates reliance on external power sources but also helps reduce the home’s carbon footprint.

Water conservation is another cornerstone of their self-sufficient lifestyle. A 15,000-litre rainwater harvesting tank collects rainwater, which is used to irrigate the plants, while water within the house is carefully recycled for daily use. Not a single drop is wasted.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of their home is the couple’s ability to produce their food. Surrounded by gardens and greenhouses, Peter and Neeno grow organic vegetables year-round, completely eliminating the need to purchase produce from the market. In a city where the air quality often makes outdoor activities a health risk, the couple has found a way to turn their home into an oasis of fresh air and healthy food.

And their sustainability practices don’t stop there. Despite Delhi’s ongoing struggles with stubble burning, the couple has found a way to turn this problem into an opportunity. By mixing stubble with organic compost, they create nutrient-rich fertiliser, which in turn nourishes the mushrooms they grow inside the house. It’s an example of how innovation can turn even the most challenging environmental issues into sustainable solutions.

A journey of healing and transformation

The story behind this extraordinary home is as inspiring as the home itself. Peter and Neeno’s journey to sustainability began with a deeply personal challenge. Neeno was diagnosed with blood cancer, and after undergoing chemotherapy, her weakened lungs struggled to cope with the toxic air of Delhi. One doctor advised the couple to leave the city, but another, an Ayurvedic specialist, suggested a different path—one that would change their lives forever. He encouraged them to adopt a completely organic lifestyle, focusing on natural healing and cleaner living.

After a brief stay in Goa, where their son had purchased a house for them, the couple returned to Delhi with a renewed sense of purpose. They were determined to transform their own home into a self-sustaining sanctuary — one that would not only improve their quality of life but also serve as a model for others in the city.

A vision for the future from home

Today, Peter and Nino’s home is much more than just a place to live. It’s a living testament to the power of green living — where ancient techniques blend seamlessly with modern sustainability practices. In a city plagued by pollution, their home stands as a beacon of what’s possible when we take responsibility for our environment and our health.

Through their dedication, ingenuity, and unwavering commitment to sustainability, Peter and Neeno have proven that even in one of the world’s most polluted cities, a green, healthy, and self-sufficient future is not only possible — it’s already here.