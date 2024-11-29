Birsa Munda's great-grandson, injured in road accident, dies in Ranchi

Tribal icon Birsa Munda's great-grandson Mangal Munda, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here after being injured in a road accident, died of "cardiovascular failure" on Friday, an official of the health facility said.

He was 45.

Mangal Munda breathed his last at 12.30 am at the state's apex health facility - Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

Munda sustained severe head injuries after he fell from the roof of a passenger vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti district on November 25.

"Birsa Munda's kin Mangal Munda died of cardiovascular failure around 12.30 am. He was on a ventilator after being critically injured. We tried our best to save him but failed," RIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Hiren Birua told PTI.

Mangal Munda was referred to RIMS on Tuesday from Khunti's Sadar Hospital.

More From This Section

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Gangwar condoled the demise of Mangal Munda.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Shri Mangal Munda Ji, a descendant of Lord Birsa Munda, who was undergoing treatment at RIMS. May Marang Buru (supreme tribal deity) grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult time of grief," Soren posted on X.

Governor Gangwar, in a message on the microblogging site, said, "The news of the demise of Mangal Munda, a descendant of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow." Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and the Jharkhand Chief Minister's office were in touch with the RIMS authorities in connection with Munda's treatment.

Soren along with his wife and legislator Kalpana Soren had on Wednesday visited RIMS and enquired about the health condition of Mangal Munda.

According to doctors at RIMS, Mangal Munda had a serious brain injury and there were blood clots on both sides of the brain.

He had undergone surgery on Tuesday under the leadership of Dr Anand Prakash, HoD of the Neurosurgery Department of RIMS.

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Birsa Munda had challenged British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire.

He died in British custody at 25 years of age.

Jharkhand was created on November 15 which happens to be the birth anniversary of the tribal icon, known as 'Dharti Aaba' (Father of Earth).