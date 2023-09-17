Home / India News / Architect of new India: Adityanath extends birthday greetings to PM Modi

Architect of new India: Adityanath extends birthday greetings to PM Modi

UP CM, while calling PM Modi an "architect of new India", said that the dedication and vision of PM Modi for building a 'developed India' is incomparable

ANI
"Your dedication and vision for building a 'developed India' is incomparable. By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, may you be blessed with long life and good health, and may we all continue to receive your successful leadership, this is our prayer," he added | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 9:26 AM IST
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended birthday greetings to him and wished for his good health and long life.

UP CM, while calling PM Modi an "architect of new India", said that the dedication and vision of PM Modi for building a 'developed India' is incomparable.

"Happy birthday to the great devotee of Maa Bharati, the architect of 'New India', the dreamer of 'Developed India', committed towards 'One India - Best India', the most popular politician of the world, the famous Prime Minister of the country Shri @narendramodi ji," Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Your dedication and vision for building a 'developed India' is incomparable. By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, may you be blessed with long life and good health, and may we all continue to receive your successful leadership, this is our prayer," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings to PM Modi.

"I pray to God that you always remain healthy and happy and continue to benefit the countrymen with your amazing leadership," she added.

The BJP on Sunday launched a special campaign named 'Seva Pakhwada' (period of service) on the 'NaMo' app.

The 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign comprises 6 engagements or activities for which the countrymen can enlist participation and, through their involvement, extend their greetings to PM Modi on his 73rd birth anniversary.

To enlist their participation in any of these activities, one needs to log into the 'NaMo' app using his/her mobile number or email id, which is also registered with the Mera Saansad Portal.They then have to click on the 'Seva Pakhwada' banner. This campaign will be launched on September 17 and will continue till Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Topics :Narendra ModiYogi AdityanathIndia

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

Next Story