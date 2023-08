HDFC Bank’s Sashidhar Jagdishan has emerged as the highest-paid bank chief executive in financial year 2022-23, grossing over Rs 10.55 crore in overall pay.

Amitabh Chaudhry of Axis Bank drew Rs 9.75 crore payout and was the second highest paid bank CEO.

He was closely followed by Sandeep Bakhshi of bigger rival ICICI Bank, who drew Rs 9.60 crore for the same year.

The details were made public in disclosures made in annual reports.