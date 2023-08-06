Home / India News / Tigra mahapanchayat gives ultimatum to police to release murder accused

Tigra mahapanchayat gives ultimatum to police to release murder accused

A 'mahapanchayat' held here in Tigri village on Sunday demanded the release of youths arrested in connection with the killing of a Muslim cleric on August 1, giving a seven-day ultimatum to police.

Press Trust of India Gurugram
The panchayat was held amid the deployment of heavy security in Tigra and nearby villages.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A 'mahapanchayat' held here in Tigri village on Sunday demanded the release of youths arrested in connection with the killing of a Muslim cleric on August 1, giving a seven-day ultimatum to police.

The panchayat also demanded the removal of the Anjuman mosque in Sector 57 since the area is Hindu-dominated.

Naib Imam Mohammed Saad, 26, was killed during an attack on the Anjuman mosque by a mob in early hours of Tuesday last week. The attack came hours after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was pelted with stones at Khadli Chowk in Nuh, adjoining Gurugram.

The panchayat formed a 101 people-committee to track the matter. It was adjourned with the ultimatum if the youths are not released, a "big decision" will be taken.

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's outgoing councillor Mahesh Dayma said that the committee will submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner on Monday demanding the release of the four youths arrested from the village in the mosque murder case and also an impartial inquiry into the matter.

A memorandum will be given to all MLAs and ministers too with the same set of demands, he said.

One of the panchayat's demands was to ban the police from entering the village and continuously raiding the village.

The mahapanchayat was held at Tigra village under the chairmanship of Sarpanch Attar Singh of Mohammadpur village.

Despite the implementation of Section 144, about 700 people from more than 100 nearby villages participated in it.

Among its members were current and former MLAs from Sohna, Sanjay Singh and Tejpal Tanwar, both from BJP, and several councillors and sarpanchas.

Sube Singh Bohra, a former sarpanch of Wazirabad village, said villagers will court arrest en masse if the arrested youths, who he claimed were innocent, are not released.

Former district bar association president Kulbhushan Bhardwaj demanded the resignation of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar alleging he was not aware of the flare-up in Nuh till evening.

"We do not want such a Chief Minister. He should resign. We need a Chief Minister like Yogi Adityanath for such times, or else take Nuh into Uttar Pradesh. Such violence will not be tolerated anymore," he said.

The panchayat was held amid the deployment of heavy security in Tigra and nearby villages.

Several companies of para-military forces, along with police, patrolled the areas from 9 am to 4 pm.

Also Read

Assam Woman BJP Leader Jonali Nath Murdered By Boyfriend; details inside

Farmers back wrestlers: Mahapanchayat in UP, protests in Haryana, Punjab

LIVE: Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 personnel for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'

Khap mahapanchayat demands arrest of WFI chief, gives govt time till June 9

Haryana clashes: Security amped up at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

G20 summit: CCTV to art installations, Capital facelift gets final touch

IC-814 hijacking: How pilot scared Lahore ATC to get permission to land

Banks, ATMs to reopen in Haryana's Nuh on trial basis from August 7

Data protection bill can adversely impact on press freedom: Editors Guild

No hike in rail fares in name of station revamp, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Topics :HaryanaPolice

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story