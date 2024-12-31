Army officer assaulted at Kochi NCC camp over 'food poisoning', 2 arrested

Two men were arrested on Monday, December 30, for allegedly assaulting an Army officer during a National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp at KMM College in Kochi's Thrikkakara. The incident occurred shortly after more than 60 cadets were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning at the camp on December 23. Several people protested outside the camp over the 'food poisoning' incident. Local leaders from different political parties, including the CPI(M) and BJP, also joined the protest. According to the authorities, Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh, the administrative officer of the 21 Kerala NCC Battalion, was attacked by two men who entered the college premises on the night of December 23. Singh was also serving as the camp commandant at the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) hosted at the college.

The accused -- identified as Nishad from Fort Kochi and Navas from Palluruthi -- were held at their residences following a police investigation.

Also Read

The first accused used a sharp object to stab the officer on his cheek, neck, and back, according to the FIR, which was lodged on December 24. The Thrikkakara police registered the case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges for criminal trespass, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt.

Additional charges were filed for causing harm with dangerous means and obstructing a public servant from carrying out official duties.

Meanwhile, in response to the alleged suspected food poisoning incident, the additional director general of NCC has directed a panel, led by a brigadier, to investigate and submit a detailed report.