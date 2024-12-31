Govt declares Wayanad tragedy severe disaster, Priyanka Gandhi welcomes it

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s decision to classify the Wayanad tragedy as a "disaster of severe nature." She emphasised that this move would significantly aid rehabilitation efforts and urged the government to promptly allocate the necessary funds.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi described the Centre’s decision as "a step in the right direction." She stated, "I am glad @AmitShah ji has finally taken the decision to declare the Wayanad tragedy as a 'Disaster of Severe Nature.' This will greatly help those in need of rehabilitation and is definitely a step in the right direction. We will all be grateful if adequate funds for the same can also be allocated at the earliest."

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs notified the Kerala government that the Meppadi landslide disaster in Wayanad had been classified by the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) as a disaster of "severe nature" for all practical purposes. The Kerala Congress shared this update on its official social media page on December 30.

The Kerala Congress wrote on X, "Following a request submitted by the delegation led by Wayanad MP Smt. @priyankagandhi, the Centre has classified the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad as a disaster of 'severe nature.' Thank you, dear Priyanka Gandhi, for your timely intervention for the people of Wayanad."

On December 5, Priyanka Gandhi, along with Kerala MPs, met Amit Shah to press for immediate relief measures for those affected by the landslide. Addressing reporters after the meeting, she highlighted the scale of destruction, stating, "The devastation in the area (in Wayanad) is complete. The people who are affected have lost absolutely everything. In such circumstances, if the Centre cannot step up, then it sends a very bad message to the entire country and especially to the victims."

The landslide, which occurred on July 30, was the deadliest in Kerala, claiming over 300 lives and destroying numerous homes and structures in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad.