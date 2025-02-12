Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Around 250 Japan CEOs to visit UP to explore investment opportunities

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM, Osada Kou Osada
Adityanath and Ko Osada also discussed employment opportunities for the youth of the state in Japan, particularly in Yamanashi Prefecture. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:24 PM IST
Deputy Governor of Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture, Ko Osada, on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence and discussed investment opportunities in the state among other issues, according to an official statement issued here.

Ko Osada said, "Around 250 CEOs from Japan will visit Uttar Pradesh to explore potential investment opportunities. The Japanese delegation will assess the state's investment prospects, driven by its strong law and order, good governance and rapid economic growth.

"This initiative will also create significant employment opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh," it said.

Ko Osada emphasised his commitment to strengthening friendly relations between Yamanashi and Uttar Pradesh.

A key focus of the discussions was green hydrogen, the statement said.

It was felt that a pact between UP and Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture would drive green hydrogen initiatives, including a centre of excellence, with Japanese technology at its core, it said.

Discussions were also held on organising an international seminar that would bring together global experts and stakeholders in hydrogen technology. Yamanashi University will also offer students from UP the opportunity to study industrial technology in the field of green hydrogen.

Highlighting UP's vast tourism potential, Ko Osada said, "The Buddhist Circuit plays a crucial role in enhancing Japanese tourism in the state. A large number of devotees and tourists from Japan are keen to visit significant Buddhist sites such as Sarnath, Kushinagar and Shravasti.

"Efforts will also be made to encourage people from Yamanashi Prefecture to visit these sacred places," he added.

Adityanath and Ko Osada also discussed employment opportunities for the youth of the state in Japan, particularly in Yamanashi Prefecture.

It was emphasised that young professionals from UP would be equipped with the necessary Japanese language proficiency and specialised skills before being sent for employment opportunities in Japan.

Osada said Yamanashi Prefecture would offer scholarships to the students pursuing studies in the region.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

