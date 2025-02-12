Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rs 3.89 trn Budget for FY26 tabled in Bengal Assembly, DA increased 4%

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday presented the state budget for 2025-26, pegged at Rs 3.89 lakh crore, with a significant focus on social welfare, rural growth and infrastructure.

The government has unveiled a series of infrastructure and agricultural development projects in its budget, allocating significant funds for rural connectivity, river erosion control, and agrarian support initiatives.

In a key announcement, Bhattacharya announced that the state government would increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) by four per cent from April 1, 2025.

This would bring the total DA to 18 per cent for the state employees, providing much-needed relief to them, amid rising inflation.

