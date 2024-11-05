Around Rs 60,000 cr to be spent on developing Amaravati as Andhra's capital

After Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting with CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) officials following the development of Amaravati as state capital, state Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana revealed that estimated budget for the development of state capital will be around Rs 60,000 crores.

"In July, we formed a committee with Chief Engineers to go through the construction from 2014 to 2019. The committee has submitted its report and we have closed all the previous tenders. We will call the tenders again and start the redevelopment of Amaravati Capital City again and going to complete it in the next three years, that is the target given by CM today," he said.

"The total budget this time will be around Rs 60,000 crores, for the 360km trunk road, among others and 3600 official houses, ministers and MLAs bungalows. In addition to assembly, High Court and five administrative towers," Narayana added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had stated that Vision-2047 is only aimed at developing the State and the 420s cannot understand his vision. With just a call given by him, 29,881 farmers had come forward to donate 34,241 acres in the Amaravati region, the CM said and stated that the whole credit of polling the maximum extent of land in the entire world goes only to the TDP.

"I have already made an appeal to the Centre for a bullet train covering Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Amaravathi. The World Bank has already given its consent to sanction a loan for Amaravathi. I want all the work to be completed on time," Chandrababu said.

Making it clear that the rivers of the Vamsadhara, the Godavari, the Krishna and the Pennar will be interlinked, the Chief Minister felt that Amaravati is going to be the most beautiful city in the country. He regretted that the State had to face an additional burden of Rs 7,000 crore due to the destruction caused by the previous rulers.

The Centre has already come forward to extend Rs 15,000 crore assistance to the State, he said and noted that the residential towers for Ministers, MLAs and All India Service officers will soon be completed. Chandrababu said that the stature of Andhra Pradesh has now grown a lot with the verdict given by the people in the recent elections.