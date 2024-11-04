Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aspiration for return to statehood remains strong among people: J-K LG

Manoj Sinha, Manoj
In his maiden address to the first-ever legislative assembly of the Union territory of J-K, he said, "we gather here after the successful culmination of elections after a decade" | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 12:46 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the high voter turnout in the assembly polls reflected the enduring faith of the people in the democratic process, but the aspiration for the return to statehood remains strong.

In his maiden address to the first-ever legislative assembly of the Union territory of J-K, he said, "we gather here after the successful culmination of elections after a decade".

Sinha said the high turnout particularly in regions that traditionally could not participate fully because of separatist sentiments was very encouraging.

The LG, however, said the aspiration for the return to statehood in J-K remains strong.

"PM Modi has reiterated the commitment for the restoration of J-K's statehood at the earliest. My government will make efforts for the restoration of the statehood, and create enabling atmosphere for development," Sinha said.

He said the council of ministers has recently passed a unanimous resolution calling for the restoration of statehood. It reflects the collective will and all stakeholders have to work together as one team to achieve that.

Sinha said the people have high hopes from the government and all stakeholders should extend full support to the government to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people.

He said the government is fully committed to fulfil its promises for further political empowerment of the people.

"My government is committed to provide 200 units per household. The modalities are being worked out. We are exploiting the hydel electric resources, and J-K will be self-sufficient in electricity by the year 2026," he added.

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammuManoj Sinha

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

