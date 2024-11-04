Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Nothing wrong in PM's visit to my residence on Ganpati: CJI Chandrachud

Nothing wrong in PM's visit to my residence on Ganpati: CJI Chandrachud

CJI said one had to respect that a dialogue took place as part of a robust inter-institutional mechanism and separation of powers between judiciary and the executive did not mean the two not meeting

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud
File Photo of CJI DY Chandrachud: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 10:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Monday said there was "nothing wrong" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his residence on Ganpati Puja and underscored the need for a "sense of maturity in political sphere" on such issues.

"The PM visited my residence for Ganpati Puja. There is absolutely nothing wrong as these are continuing meetings between the judiciary and the executive even at social level. We meet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Republic Day, etc. We are in conversation with the prime minister and the ministers. This conversation does not involve the cases which we decide but life and society in general," Chandrachud said at an event organised by the Indian Express group.

The CJI said one had to respect that a dialogue took place as part of a robust inter-institutional mechanism and separation of powers between judiciary and the executive did not mean the two not meeting.

On his statement that he prayed to God for the solution to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir dispute, Chandrachud shared he was a "person of faith" and equally respected all religions.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

No forward movement on 4 names reiterated by Collegium headed by CJI

A institution can be improved, doesn't mean it is fundamentally flawed: CJI

Lawyers must learn paying proper salaries to youngsters: CJI Chandrachud

Journalists no longer need law degrees to cover Supreme Court, CJI rules

Will hand over next tranche of land for new Bombay HC by Dec: Maha govt

Topics :D Y ChandrachudNarendra ModiAyodhya caseGanpati

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story