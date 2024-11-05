Lokayukta police summon Siddaramaiah for questioning in MUDA case on Nov 6

The Lokayukta police have summoned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for questioning in the MUDA site allotment case on November 6, official sources said on Monday.

They had on October 25 questioned Chief Minister's wife Parvathi B M, who is also an accused in the case.

"We asked him to appear on Wednesday morning," a senior Lokayukta official told PTI..

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.