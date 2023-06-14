Home / India News / Arrested TN minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji has undergone coronary angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the "earliest", the hospital treating him said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji has undergone coronary angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the "earliest", the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

The Electricity Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case earlier in the day.

Balaji "underwent coronary angiogram at 10.40 am" on June 14, a medical bulletin issued by the Director of the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, said.

"Coronory angiogram revealed triple vessel disease for which CABG (coronary artery bypass graft) - bypass surgery is advised at the earliest," it said.

Topics :Tamil NadumedicalEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

