Home / India News / Portion of under-construction Dwarka Expressway collapses, man dies

Portion of under-construction Dwarka Expressway collapses, man dies

The site where the incident occurred is where construction of an elevated portion of the Link Road is underway

IANS New Delhi
Portion of under-construction Dwarka Expressway collapses, man dies

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A man died after a portion of the under-construction Dwarka Expressway Link Road across national highway 8 collapsed on Wednesday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Shakeel (35), a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said the Kapashera police station received a PCR call in the morning regarding the incident in Samalkha, following which an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was rushed to the spot.

The site where the incident occurred is where construction of an elevated portion of the Link Road is underway.

"One of the spans between two pillars collapsed and the JCB driven by Shakeel, who was passing from underneath it, got crushed by the falling debris," said the DCP.

"A case under relevant provisions of the law is being registered. The site's supervisor and manager have been apprehended."

--IANS

ssh/ksk/

Also Read

Dwarka Expressway will be completed by April 2024, says Nitin Gadkari

Maha cracks down on lane-cutting on Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Pune expressways

RLDA conducts pre-bid meeting for leasing of land in Dwarka Sector 21

HC directs NGO to vacate Basti Vikas Kendra for Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Singapore arrivals two-thirds pre-Covid level as Indian visitors surge 350%

Tata Steel plant steam leak: 2 in intensive care, 16 remain hospitalised

Nine dead, several injured as fresh violence erupts in Manipur on Tuesday

SC refuses to entertain plea for FIR for hate speeches in Uttarakhand

4 fresh earthquakes hit Jammu region, trigger panic among residents

US actively working to help India attract private capital: Yellen

Topics :Dwarka ExpresswayDelhi

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story