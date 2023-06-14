

According to the police, firing was reported after a group of armed assailants descended upon the area and launched an attack, police said on Wednesday. At least nine people died, while ten others were injured in fresh violence reported in Agijang village on the border between Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts in Manipur on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, curfew relaxations in Imphal were reduced, now in effect from 5 am to 9 am. Reports said miscreants also burned down several houses in Khamenlok village.



Singh added that the situation in the area was now under control. K Shivakanta Singh, Imphal East police superintendent, said, “There was firing in the village around 10-10:30 pm and nine people were killed and 10 others injured. All injured have been admitted to hospital where the condition of one is stated to be critical.”