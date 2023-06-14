At least nine people died, while ten others were injured in fresh violence reported in Agijang village on the border between Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts in Manipur on Tuesday.
According to the police, firing was reported after a group of armed assailants descended upon the area and launched an attack, police said on Wednesday.
Reports said miscreants also burned down several houses in Khamenlok village.
Meanwhile, curfew relaxations in Imphal were reduced, now in effect from 5 am to 9 am.
K Shivakanta Singh, Imphal East police superintendent, said, “There was firing in the village around 10-10:30 pm and nine people were killed and 10 others injured. All injured have been admitted to hospital where the condition of one is stated to be critical.”
Singh added that the situation in the area was now under control.
Earlier on Monday, nine people were injured in a gunfight in the Khamenlok area in an exchange of fire between militants and village volunteers.
Over 100 people have been killed and another 40,000 displaced since violence between the tribal Kukis, mostly residing in the hill districts, and the Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal Valley, erupted on May 3.