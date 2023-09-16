Home / India News / CWC calls for Women's Reservation Bill passage in Parl's special session

CWC calls for Women's Reservation Bill passage in Parl's special session

"The CWC thanks her for this initiative and also for the continuing interest she is taking in the strengthening of the party organisation," the resolution said

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Parliament (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the upcoming special session of Parliament.

In a resolution adopted at its first meeting after being reconstituted, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) alleged that parliamentary debate and scrutiny have all but disappeared and far-reaching legislation is hurriedly pushed through without proper scrutiny and discussion.

"The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment etc) Bill introduced in Parliament will severely compromise the independence of the Election Commission to conduct free and fair elections," it said.

Noting that a special session of Parliament has been called all of a sudden, the CWC said the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi identifying nine pressing issues of public concern and importance that need to be debated in this special session.

"The CWC thanks her for this initiative and also for the continuing interest she is taking in the strengthening of the party organisation," the resolution said.

The CWC demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the special session.

The demand by the Congress' highest decision-making body comes amid renewed calls for passage of the Women's Reservation Bill and speculation that it could be taken up during the five-day special session of Parliament starting Monday.

The Bill, which was passed in Rajya Sabha during the Manmohan Singh-led government around 11 years ago, was still alive as the Upper House of Parliament never dissolves.

Also Read

CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland

CWC Qualifier Day 9 preview: Zimbabwe eye streak, Windies win against NED

CWC Qualifier Day 10 preview: SL, SCO fight for four wins; IRE for first

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

CWC Qualifier Day 3 preview: Depleted Dutch face Zimbabwe, Nepal take on US

No new positive cases of Nipah, results of 51 samples awaited: Kerala govt

Minerals security partnership continues to expand with India, says US

Ahead of PM visit, Delhi Airport Metro to now operate at 120 km/h

MCD draws plan to make Delhi free of C&D waste, identifies dumping sites

CWC passes condolence resolutions on loss of lives in Manipur, Himachal

Topics :CWC meetParliamentreservation bill

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story