Arunachal CM congratulates BRO for rescuing 70 stranded tourists in Tawang

Chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on Saturday congratulated Border Roads Organization for rescuing 70 stranded tourists at Sela Pass in Tawang.

"I take a bow to the extraordinary efforts of @BROindia personnel, who valiantly rescued 70 stranded tourists at Sela Pass in Tawang. The brave men confronted the fierce intensity of the blizzard, battling howling winds that could numb the senses. Commendable work! Congratulations! " the Chief Minister posted on X.

Notably, Personnel from the Border Roads Organization on Friday rescued 70 tourists and locals who were stranded at the Sela Pass due to heavy snowfall.

"Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Tawang District since 22 February 2024 has resulted in disruption of traffic and closure of roads. BRO has gone beyond their mandate of keeping the roads open for traffic to carry out a rescue operation to evacuate approximately 70 tourists and locals stranded at the Sela Pass," said a press release issued by the BRO.

The BRO said that the incident took place when some vehicles got stranded at the Pass on the night of 22/23 February."42 BRTF of Project Vartak mobilised its men and equipment to rescue them. The team braved the chilling cold with temperatures going below -10 degrees Celsius to save precious lives throughout the night and were able to move them to safety by 4:30 am on 23rd February," said the press release.

"Project Vartak has deployed men and personnel round the clock at not only Sela Pass but other important roads in the region as well to keep them accessible for traffic at all times," the release added.