As AQI improves, ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel cars lifted in Delhi

The Central government on Thursday lifted a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR amid a progressive improvement in air quality in the region.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) noted a significant improvement with an AQI of 316 at 2 pm, well below the threshold for invoking Stage-III actions under the air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan.

Preventive measures are in place and the forecast suggests further improvement, said the statutory body responsible for forming air pollution reduction strategies for the region and their implementation.

However, Stage I to Stage II actions remain in effect to prevent a shift to the 'severe' category.

The Stage III restrictions were activated on Sunday after air quality plummeted to 'severe plus' levels. The curbs include a ban on non-essential construction work and the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the region.

Construction work related to national security or defence, projects of national importance, healthcare, railways, metro rail, airports, interstate bus terminals, highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation, and water supply were exempt from the ban.

GRAP is the Centre's air pollution control plan implemented in the region during the winter season.

It categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (when AQI is more than 450).