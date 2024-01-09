Home / India News / IAS Samir Kumar Sinha takes over as DG (Acquisition) in Defence Ministry

IAS Samir Kumar Sinha takes over as DG (Acquisition) in Defence Ministry

Sinha, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is currently working in his Assam-Meghalaya cadre

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 11:33 AM IST
Senior IAS officer Samir Kumar Sinha has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) in the Defence Ministry, as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre.

Sinha, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is currently working in his Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence, a Union Personnel Ministry order said.

Bharat Harbanslal Khera, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Chandra Bhushan Kumar will be Additional Secretary as well as Mission Director for the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation's Jal Jeevan Mission.

Puja Singh Mandol, currently Joint Director General in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the order said.

Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, at present a Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, will now be Additional Secretary.

Asit Gopal, Commissioner of Eklavya Model Residential School of tge National Educational Society for Tribal Students under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been named as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Textiles.

Senior bureaucrat Tripti Gurha will be Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

