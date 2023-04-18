As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers



Stressing the importance of issuing directions to occupiers/employers/construction companies/industries to take necessary steps to mitigate the adverse effects of extreme hot weather, the Centre on Tuesday issued a letter addressed to chief secretaries /administrators of all states and union territories. The Ministry of Labour and Employment has asked all states and territories to ensure readiness and effective management of the impact of the impending heat wave on workers and labourers in various sectors.

What does the letter say?

Referring to the seasonal outlook issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the current year, which indicates above-normal maximum temperatures over most of North East India, East and Central India, and some parts of Northwest India, the letter outlined various strategic steps that must be taken, including:



2) Ensuring adequate drinking water facilities at work places. 1) Re-scheduling of working hours for employees/workers.



4) Coordinating with the Health Department to ensure regular health check-ups of workers. 3) Making provisions for emergency ice packs and heat illness prevention materials to construction workers.





Steps for mine management 5) Adhering to the health advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for employers and workers.



1) Provide rest areas, adequate amounts of cool water, and electrolyte supplements near the workplace. The letter also emphasised the importance of issuing instructions to mine management, requesting that they take immediate steps to:



3) Allow rest periods and flexible schedules to allow workers to do the hardest work during the coolest parts of the day. 2) Allow workers to work at a slower pace if they feel ill.



5) Ensure proper ventilation in underground mines. 4) Assign a two-person crew to perform work in extremely hot temperatures.



Aside from factories and mines, the Centre has also highlighted the importance of paying special attention to construction workers and brick kiln workers, as well as providing adequate information dissemination at Labour Chowks. 6) Make workers aware of the dangers of excessive heat and humidity.

IMD issues heatwave warnings

Many regions in India have been experiencing scorching heatwave conditions in the past few days, with officials issuing warnings for the coming days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert amid high temperatures in three Indian states—West Bengal, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.