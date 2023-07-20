Home / India News / As repetitive taxation fears arise, gaming firms wait for clarity

As repetitive taxation fears arise, gaming firms wait for clarity

Industry executives said that repetitive taxation could lead to a 50-60 per cent indirect tax burden on gamers

BS Web Team New Delhi
There are an estimated 400 million users of online gaming in India at present (Representational image)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Online gaming companies are concerned that potential repetitive taxes could act as a death knell for the industry, as it would make online gaming prohibitively expensive for consumers, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET). The firms are currently waiting for detailed notification from the law committee of the goods and services tax (GST) Council, which has announced a 28 per cent GST on the industry.

Industry executives were quoted as saying by ET that this could lead to a 50-60 per cent indirect tax burden on gamers as mostly they use their winning money to play another game, which would be taxed again, and so on.

Roland Landers, CEO of All India Gaming Federation said that levying GST on face value at each game will limit the engagement of the user with the platform. The move will make the cost per game-high and may cause unsuspecting users to move towards illegal offshore gambling websites.

Landers added that repetitive taxation could make the business of Indian online gaming firms unviable and lead to losses for investors.

Also Read: Explained: Will 28% GST kill real-money online gaming industry in India?

Gaming firms have raised their concerns with government officials. A senior finance ministry official was quoted as saying that some of the industry representatives told officials that the move will make taxation for online gaming higher than casinos. Officials were aware of the concerns of the industry and will try to keep the process simple.

Last week, the GST Council said that a 28 per cent GST will be levied on the turnover of online gaming firms, casinos, and horse racing companies.

In the case of online gaming firms, every time a user enters a contest, the entry fee will add to the company’s turnover but in casinos, the tax will be on the entry ticket irrespective of how much users spend. An industry executive stated that repetitive taxation goes against the principle of GST, which is supposed to be a simplified indirect tax regime.

Also Read: Will go back to GST Council to reconsider tax on online gaming: MoS IT

 There are an estimated 400 million users of online gaming in India at present.

Also Read

82% of Indian gamers want mythology theme; women play more than men: Study

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

Centre to come up with pre-filled GST return forms by year-end: Report

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

Yamuna water level in Delhi now below danger mark of 205.33 metres

TN minister Balaji's plea in money laundering case to be heard on Friday

Mumbai gets 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours, IMD predicts heavy rain in city

Manipur Police arrests alleged mastermind behind parading two women naked

Monsoon Session begins; LS adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references

Topics :gaming industryGamingTaxationGSTBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story