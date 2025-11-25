Home / India News / Ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano to reach North India by 10 pm

Ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano to reach North India by 10 pm

IndiaMetSky Weather warned that the ash could make the sky appear darker and hazier than usual and may disrupt air traffic, causing delays and longer travel times

A satellite image shows ash rising from the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia as it drifts over the Red Sea, November 23, 2025 | NASA/Handout via REUTERS
The ash plume, which was sent up into the atmosphere during the volcano's eruption, is moving at a speed of 100-120 km/h toward North India | NASA/Handout via REUTERS
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 6:43 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano is expected to enter parts of western India this evening and move across several northern states, according to IndiaMetSky Weather.

"Ash cloud is about to enter Gujarat (West side) and move towards Rajasthan, northwest Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab by 10 pm, and later it will impact the Himalayas and other regions," the meteorological service said.

The ash plume, which was sent up into the atmosphere during the volcano's eruption, is moving at a speed of 100-120 km/h toward North India. It is travelling at altitudes between 15,000-25,000 feet up to 45,000 feet and contains volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide, and small particles of glass and rock.

IndiaMetSky Weather warned that the ash could make the sky appear darker and hazier than usual and may disrupt air traffic, causing delays and longer travel times.

"Ash cloud moving towards North India. A large ash plume can be seen stretching from #HayliGubbi Volcano region upto #Gujarat. The eruption has stopped ever since the eruption, but this Ash plume has been sent up into the atmosphere, which is moving at a speed of 100-120km/h toward North India," the statement said. phenomenon.

"This is between 15-25,000 upto 45,000 feet up in the sky and contains mostly Volcanic Ash, Sulphur dioxide and some small particles of glass/rock which will make the sky appear darker and impact Air traffic and air route which will bring delays and longer travel. •The Ash cloud is about to enter #Gujarat (West side) and move towards #Rajasthan NW #Maharashtra, #Delhi, #Haryana and #Punjab by 10 pm and later it will impact the Himalayas and other regions. •It will make the sky appear darker and hazier than usual and people may send us pics of the sky if possible," it added.

According to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC), the explosive eruption began around 8:30 am UTC on Sunday and marks the first activity from the nearly 10,000-year-dormant volcano. Authorities and airlines continue to track the ash cloud closely to ensure safe air travel.

The Toulouse VAAC said the eruption has now stopped, but a "large ash plume is moving toward northern India," prompting meteorological agencies to closely monitor its trajectory. The volcano, situated in Ethiopia's Erta Ale Range, last erupted around 10,000 to 12,000 years ago.

Sunday's sudden activity sent towering ash clouds sweeping across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen before shifting eastwards, Al Arabiya reported.

Following the eruption, volcanic ash activity has been reported over parts of the Arabian Peninsula. Airlines issued cautionary notices for passengers flying through the Middle East, though no advisories have been connected to the ash drift toward India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ISRO to launch US communication satellite on commercial LVM3 flight in Dec

As toxic air chokes Delhi, govt orders offices to operate at 50% capacity

During Op Sindoor, we followed Lord Krishna's message: Rajnath Singh

Stubble burning incidents decline in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana: Agri secy

Dharmendra, the superstar who balanced rugged charm with rare tenderness

Topics :Ethiopiavolcanovolcano eruptionIndian aviation

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 6:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story