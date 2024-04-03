Home / India News / ASI continues survey at Bhojshala complex in MP's Dhar for 13th day

ASI continues survey at Bhojshala complex in MP's Dhar for 13th day

For Hindus, the Bhojshala Complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while for Muslims, it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reached the Bhojshala Complex located in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Wednesday morning to continue the survey for the 13th consecutive day. Following the direction of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the ASI began the archaeological survey at the Bhojshala Complex on March 22.

According to an arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm.
 

 

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the March 11 Madhya Pradesh High Court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct within six weeks a survey of the Bhojshala Temple cum Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district.

A bench presided over by Justice Hrishikesh Roy said no physical excavation that would alter the character of the premises should be carried out. Issuing notice on the mosque's appeal against the high court order, the bench also said no further action should be taken on the outcome of the excavation without its permission.

Last month, the appellants, while seeking an urgent hearing of the matter "in view of the sensitivity of the issue," had said that "the survey may cause damage to the place of worship and affect religious sentiments of communities at large".

The Madhya Pradesh High Court had also directed the ASI to constitute an expert committee that will "complete scientific investigation, survey and excavation, through the adoption of latest methods and techniques" and submit the report within six weeks.

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

