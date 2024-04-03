Home / India News / LIVE news updates: 7 dead after massive fire In Maharashtra's Aurangabad
LIVE news updates: 7 dead after massive fire In Maharashtra's Aurangabad

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Seven people were left dead after a blaze broke out in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar today. Officials said that three women, two men and two children were killed in the blaze. The blaze began in a tailoring shop around 4:00 am.  Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to quell the flames, but seven people had died in the fire by then. Officials are currently looking into the cause of the fire. Post-mortem examinations have been ordered for the victims.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday wrote to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, praising his contribution to the country, as he retires from Rajya Sabha. Kharge wrote on scoial media platform X that an era comes to an end with Singh's retirement. "Even as you retire from active politics, I hope that you will continue to be the voice of wisdom and moral compass to the nation by speaking to the citizens of our country as often as possible. I wish you peace, health and happiness," Kharge wrote on X, as he posted his letter to Singh.
A strong earthquake hit Taiwan  during the morning rush Wednesday, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. Train service was suspended across the island, as was subway service in Taipei, where a newly constructed above-ground line partially separated. The national legislature also had damage to walls and ceilings. There was still no word on the number of deaths in Hualien. Taiwan's worst quake in recent years struck on Sept 21, 1999 with a magnitude of 7.7, causing 2,400 deaths, injuring around 100,000 and destroying several buildings.

Delhi weather update: Light rain likely in parts of national capital

Delhi registered a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius today morning, with the weather office predicting light rain in parts of the city. Gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely in the city and the maximum temperature will touch 35 degrees Celsius.

News update: ASI arrives at Bhojshala Complex in Madhya Pradesh to continue survey

Israel-Palestine war news updates: World Central Kitchen suspends Gaza operations after 7 workers killed

World Central Kitchen said it was suspending its aid operations in Gaza after seven of its workers were killed overnight. "World Central Kitchen is pausing our operations immediately in the region. We will be making decisions about the future of our work soon," said Erin Gore, CEO of the US-based organization.

Bhushan Steel case: Delhi High Court issues notice on Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging bail grant

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice in a petition of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging bail granted to a woman accused in the Bhushan Steel money laundering case. The  ED has challenged the order granting bail to Archana Ajay Mittal on medical grounds. On February 14, The Rouse Avenue Court granted her bail in the Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL) money laundering case. She was arrested in January 2024

3 more bodies of Naxalites found after encounter in Chhattisgarh; death toll rises to 13

Three more bodies of Naxalites were recovered on Wednesday morning in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district where a fierce encounter took place between security personnel and Naxalites the previous day, police said.

7 dead after massive fire In Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Seven people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar today. Manoj Lohiya, the Police Commissioner of Sambhaji Nagar, said the fire started in the Alam Tailors shop. Officials said that three women, two men and two children were killed in the blaze.
First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

