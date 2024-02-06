ASI reveals records on demolition of Mathura's Keshavdev temple: RTI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) disclosed historical records which stated that Keshavdev temple in Mathura was demolished for the construction of Aurangzeb's mosque, according to a report by The Times of India, based on a Right To Information (RTI) query. The response does not name Krishna Janmabhoomi. However, it does confirm the demolition of the former temple of Keshavdev at the disputed site by the Mughal emperor.

The reply reportedly came from the office of the superintending archaeologist of ASI, Agra circle to the RTI filed by Ajay Pratap Singh, a resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. They attached an excerpt from the November 1920 gazette stating, "Portions of Katra mound which are not in the possession of nazul tenants on which formerly stood a temple of Keshavdev which was dismantled and the site utilised for the mosque of Aurangzeb."

Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, president of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas, stated that they would present this key piece of evidence before the Allahabad High Court and Supreme Court.





READ: Will forget other things if Gyanvapi, Mathura freed: Ram Mandir treasurer The historical evidence cited in the petition claims that Aurangzeb issued a decree in 1670 CE to demolish the temple, leading to the construction of the Shahi Idgah Mosque at the site. The ASI's response to the RTI query is expected to be presented during the February 22 hearing in the Allahabad High Court.

What is the Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute?

On December 14, 2024, the Allahabad High Court approved the survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex, which reignited the Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute.

The ongoing dispute involves the Shahi Idgah mosque complex, where Hindu petitioners assert that the mosque, built by Emperor Aurangzeb in 1670, stands over Lord Krishna's birthplace in Mathura. The petitioners seek the removal of structures allegedly encroaching on the disputed land and its transfer to the Shree Krishna Janmbhoomi Trust.

On the other hand, representatives of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and the mosque committee have argued that the mosque does not fall within the 13.37-acre disputed territory.

The case draws parallels with the Gyanvapi Mosque dispute in Varanasi, where a court-ordered survey revealed a structure claimed by Hindus as a "shivling", and a "fountain" by Muslims. A district court in Varanasi ordered a scientific survey of the mosque.

