Home / India News / Asia-Pacific needs disaster warning systems against climate change: Report

Asia-Pacific needs disaster warning systems against climate change: Report

Countries in the Asia-Pacific region need to drastically increase their investments in disaster warning systems and other tools to counter rising risks from climate change, a UN report said

AP Bangkok
Most countries have failed to spend even 10 per cent of what is needed, the report said.

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Countries in the Asia-Pacific region need to drastically increase their investments in disaster warning systems and other tools to counter rising risks from climate change, a United Nations report said Tuesday.

The report issued Tuesday by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, or ESCAP, says nearly USD 145 billion is needed to set up systems to minimise deaths and damage from floods, earthquakes, drought and other disasters.

Artificial intelligence, satellites, remote sensing and other technologies can aid in forecasting, notifying the public in times of emergency and providing other services, but telecommunications systems must be fortified to ensure that vulnerable communities will get that information, said the report, which was released to mark the U.N.'s Disaster Resilience Week.

Most countries have failed to spend even 10 per cent of what is needed, the report said.

Half of all countries lack early warning systems and even fewer have systems that are linked to emergency planning, even though the U.N. has set a goal to have every person on Earth covered by such systems by 2027, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, head of the International Telecommunications Union, said in a video message on Twitter.

She noted that countries that have put early warning systems in place, such as India and Bangladesh, which faces severe threats from devastating tropical storms, can save tens or even thousands of lives and drastically reduce damage by giving people enough time to escape and even salvage their property.

By analysing data from many sources, including past disasters, social media platforms, sensors and satellite imagery, artificial intelligence can help warn warn communities about potential disasters and also provide information on evacuation routes, safe shelter locations, and other resources, the ESCAP report said.

Countries lacking adequate early warning coverage have a disaster mortality rate that is eight times higher than countries that do have such systems in place, the U.N. estimates.

And without such precautions, regional annual losses from disasters are projected to amount to about USD 1 trillion annually, or 3.1 per cent of regional GDP.

The Asia-Pacific region experienced 140 major natural disasters that killed 7,300 people and affected 62 million in 2022 alone, the ESCAP report said. Losses amounted to USD 57.3 billion. But far more people are at risk and the number is rising as climate change spurs more floods, droughts, dangerous heat waves and other extreme weather, the report said.

Aside from warning systems, the report urges countries to do more to mitigate impacts of climate change, such as planting mangroves to control coastal erosion and flooding, restoring natural flood plains and wetlands and diversifying crops to help farmers adjust to changing conditions.

The urgency to find ways to protect people and adapt has grown with the increasing frequency of extreme weather as powerful tropical storms and unprecedented heat waves hit many parts of the world.

The report said China, India and Japan face the biggest potential losses from warming global temperatures in absolute monetary terms. But it is smaller and poorer nations that will see the worst damage to their economies, with the Pacific island nations of Vanuatu, Tonga, Palau and Micronesia among the top five.

Cambodia, Myanmar, Bhutan and Laos are also likely to see large proportionate losses, amounting to 7 per cent-13 per cent of their GDPs, it said.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

75% districts exposed to floods, 25% have early warning systems: Report

7.7 magnitude earthquake in far Pacific creates tsunami threat for Vanuatu

Greener trade, investment crucial to face Asia Pacific climate change: ADB

Good coordination between Centre, Gujarat govt during Cyclone Biparjoy

India could face 3rd highest economic burden of COPD from 2020-50: Lancet

Over 50 mn MGNREGA job cards deleted in 2022-23: Govt tells Lok Sabha

Majority of 14-17 age group not aware of vaping, e-cigarettes ban: Survey

Book 'Strange Burdens' tries to analyse Rahul Gandhi's ideas, leadership

G20's dialectic deadlock: India is treading the path carefully, tactfully

Topics :Asia-PacificUnited NationsDisaster management

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story