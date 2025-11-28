India now 'major power' in Asia Power Index 2025, behind only US and China

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India secured third position in the Asia Power Index 2025, behind only the US and China, according to the index released by Australia-based think tank Lowy Institute. The 2025 edition shows India’s overall power score crossing 40 points, the threshold for classification as a ‘major power’.

The report noted that India’s economy is performing well and growing strongly. India has also become slightly more important in global politics, the report said, adding that its military strength has improved partly because experts rated India’s capability higher after Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

Economic ties show improvement

India’s diplomatic ties and defence partnerships did not improve, but its economic relationships did. For the first time since the index began in 2018, India moved up in the ranking for economic ties with other countries.

India’s diplomatic influence grew only slightly as the country held more official talks with other governments. Experts believe the diplomatic service is gradually improving. PM Modi’s leadership ranking unchanged The report said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership ranking did not improve this year. It suggested that India’s strategy of multi-alignment, strategic autonomy and focus on the Global South does not automatically translate into rapid growth in global influence. The country’s weak trade links with other Asian nations also did not improve, the report added. India overtakes China in foreign investment flows India maintained its position as the third most powerful country in Asia, staying ahead of Japan, which it overtook in 2024. However, the power gap between India and China has widened further, posing a long-term challenge for India’s goal of fostering a multipolar world. China’s score of 73.7 remains substantially higher than India’s.