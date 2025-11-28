'No problem with Tejas, it's absolutely safe': HAL chief after Dubai crash

Crash raises questions for HAL

On being asked about reports suggesting a possible setback for HAL after the crash, Sunil said people can express their opinions, but the company remains confident about its capabilities.

"This comes up whenever there is an indigenous product, and there are bound to be some failures or problems. Social media is prevalent, and everyone has their opinion, and everyone considers themselves experts," the HAL official said.

"We have built the HTT-40, ground up trainer. We have built all these helicopters which are all flying all over the country... Where is the question that the capability is not there, or there is self-doubt? There is no self-doubt in the armed forces or the industry. It's perhaps in the public, but there's no doubt that we can do it and we have the capability," he added.