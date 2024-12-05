Assam bans beef consumption in public, Kerala BJP vice-president disagrees

BJP Kerala vice-president Major Ravi has openly criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ’s recent decision to ban beef consumption in public spaces across the state. Major Ravi expressed concerns that such measures could lead to communal tensions and misunderstandings.

“First of all, you need to understand what is beef and what is cow. If you suddenly ban beef, this will give a wrong message to so many people. Beef is not cow,” Major Ravi remarked, pointing to a lack of clarity in the communication surrounding the ban.

In his address, Major Ravi emphasised the importance of individual freedoms, including the right to choose one’s food. He stated: “The CM should not have said that... If somebody wants to eat, they should. There should be freedom to eat what you want. Cow we worship, but I haven’t seen any place where cows are being slaughtered.”

Ravi underscored the distinction between beef, commonly derived from buffaloes and bulls, and cows, which hold religious significance for Hindus. “Beef is buffalo and bulls. First of all, understand the difference and then impose bans. We shouldn’t give the wrong message to people and create communal issues,” he added.

Opposition’s reaction

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly and Congress leader VD Satheesan criticised the Assam government’s move, calling it part of a broader agenda by the Sangh Parivar to foster divisions among communities.

“The Sangh Parivar governments across the nation are trying to create problems among the people. The elections in Assam are coming. So, this is an agenda of the Sangh Parivar, and they want to make a split among the people,” Satheesan said.

Beef ban by Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, announced the prohibition of beef consumption in restaurants, hotels, and public places. This decision aligns with the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, passed in 2021, which aims to regulate cattle slaughter. The Chief Minister claimed that the Act had been successful in achieving its objectives and now extends its scope to restrict public beef consumption.

“We have decided to stop the consumption of beef in public places,” Sarma declared, reinforcing the Act’s intent to preserve cultural and religious sentiments while managing cattle slaughter practices.