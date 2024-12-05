The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line have now been restored.

The Blue Line, linking Dwarka Sector 21 with Noida City Centre and Vaishali, is one of the busiest metro corridors, catering to a high volume of daily commuters.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DMRC said: "Blue Line Update: Necessary work to restore signalling cables has been carried out on the affected section, and services are running normally now on the Blue Line since 1:38 pm."

At 8 am today, the DMRC had alerted commuters about the incident and later confirmed that normal services had resumed at 1:38 pm.

Earlier, DMRC had reported that train operations on the Blue Line were being regulated from the morning due to suspected theft and damage to signalling cables by miscreants on the affected stretch.

Trains operated at reduced speeds between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar, resulting in train bunching and extended waiting times. This led to overcrowding both on platforms and inside trains, an official said.