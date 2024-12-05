Delhi to Srinagar in 13 hrs: Vande Bharat train to be a reality in Jan 2025

The first direct train between the national capital and Srinagar, Jammu-Kashmir, is set to begin its operations in January 2025, marking a historic milestone in India’s railway connectivity, according to a report by The Indian Express. The new Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat sleeper train will be the third variant of the Vande Bharat train, reducing travel time to less than 13 hours over a distance of 800 km.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the final 17-km stretch of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project between Reasi and Katra next month, completing the ambitious 272-km-long railway project.

The completion of the USBRL Project and the introduction of direct Vande Bharat trains between Kashmir and Delhi will strengthen the region’s connectivity with the rest of the country. This will help address logistical challenges, stimulate economic growth, and promote tourism. Initially running between Delhi and Srinagar, the route may eventually extend to Baramulla in North Kashmir.

The track also includes the iconic Chenab Bridge, which is the highest railway bridge in the world that will add to the scenic route between Delhi and Srinagar.

Background of rail network between Delhi-Srinagar

The USBRL Project was first approved in 1995 during Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s tenure at an estimated cost of Rs 2,500 crore. However, it gained momentum after being declared a national project in 2002 by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The connection has been constructed in a phased-wise:

2009: Baramulla-Qazigund section (118 km) completed.

2013: Extended to Banihal by PM Manmohan Singh.

2014: Udhampur-Katra section inaugurated.

2023: Banihal-Sangaldan section opened.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, unveiled by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in September 2024, is being manufactured by BEML. With the total cost now exceeding Rs 35,000 crore, the project is poised to revolutionise connectivity for the region

Delhi to Srinagar train: Distance and time

The direct train will cover the 800-km journey between Kashmir and Delhi in under 13 hours.

Delhi to Srinagar train: Schedule and stops

The train will offer an overnight journey, departing from New Delhi at 19.00 hours and arriving in Srinagar by 08.00 hours the following day. Key stops along the route include:

Ambala Cantt Junction

Ludhiana Junction

Kathua

Jammu Tawi

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra

Sangaldan

Banihal

The final 17-km stretch, featuring four stations and the 3.2-kilometer-long T33 tunnel, is nearing completion, with trial runs expected by December 20.

Delhi to Srinagar train: Ticket pricing

Passengers can choose from three air-conditioned accommodation options, as earlier reported by Business Standard:

AC 3 Tier (3A): Approx. Rs 2,000

AC 2 Tier (2A): Approx. Rs 2,500

AC First Class (1A): Approx. Rs 3,000