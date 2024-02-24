Assam Cabinet repeals Muslim Marriages & Divorces Registration Act

In a step towards prohibiting child marriage in the state, Assam Cabinet on Friday repealed the 'Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X and said that this move marks another significant step towards prohibiting child marriages in Assam.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"On February 23, the Assam cabinet made a significant decision to repeal the age-old Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act. This act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21, as required by law. This move marks another significant step towards prohibiting child marriages in Assam," Assam CM said.

The state government mentioned after repealing the law, "District Commissioners and District Registrars will be authorised to take custody of registration records currently in the custody of 94 Muslim Marriage Registrars on repeal of the legislation under overall supervision, guidance and control of the Inspector General of Registration."

One-time compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to Muslim Marriage Registrars for their rehabilitation after the Act is repealed.

Further, listing the reason behind repealing the law, the Assam Government said that it is an obsolete pre-Independence Act of the British for the then Province of Assam.

"Registration of marriages and divorces is not mandatory as per the Act and the machinery of registration is informal, leaving a lot of scope for non-compliance of extant norms. As per provisions of the Act, there remains scope for registering marriages of intended persons below 21 years (for males) and 18 years (for females) and there is hardly any monitoring for implementation of the Act," state government said.