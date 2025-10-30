Assam CM orders police action after Bangladesh anthem sung at Congress meet

Calling it a "blatant disrespect" to the people of India after the national anthem of Bangladesh 'Amar Sonar Bangla' was allegedly played at a meeting of the Congress committee of Sribhumi district, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday ordered the state police to register a case in the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Two days ago, the district Congress committee of Sribhumi district performed the national anthem of Bangladesh in place of the national anthem of India. This is a blatant disrespect of the people of India. It is in line with the new claim by some Bangladesh citizens that the north-east will eventually be part of Bangladesh."

"I have instructed Assam Police to register a case against the district committee of Sribhumi district and take action as per law," CM added. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also slammed Congress over the incident and said that the opposition party loves Bangladeshi infiltrators, adding that they are putting "votebankniti' over "rashtraniti". "Assam government has ordered the action against Congress party functionaries that has sung the Bangladeshi national anthem. Congress has not only joined hands with Pakistan but with Bangladesh too. Congress loves Bangladeshi infiltrators. They are endorsing the anti-India agenda, which is coming from there. Necessary action must be taken," he said.