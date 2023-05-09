Home / India News / Assam CM Sarma to watch 'The Kerala Story' with cabinet colleagues

Assam CM Sarma to watch 'The Kerala Story' with cabinet colleagues

Sarma said: "We will all go watch it on May 11. I am not going to promote the movie. I will just watch it"

IANS Guwahati
Assam CM Sarma to watch 'The Kerala Story' with cabinet colleagues

Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 8:35 AM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that he, along with his cabinet colleagues and family members, will watch 'The Kerala Story', adding that he was not promoting the controversial movie.

His announcement came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advocated for a ban on the movie in the wake of protests and criticism.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sarma said: "We will all go watch it on May 11. I am not going to promote the movie. I will just watch it."

On Sunday, Bengaluru's Garuda Mall has organised a special screening of the contentious film which was attended by BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

After watching the film, Nadda said: "This movie shows a new kind of poisonous terrorism that is without weapons. No state or religion is particularly associated with this type of terrorism."

First Published: May 09 2023 | 11:29 AM IST

