Assam floods: 159 wild animals, including 9 rhinos dead in Kaziranga park

As many as 159 wild animals, including nine rhinos, have died so far at Kaziranga National Park due to floods in Assam, according to the park authority on Wednesday.

The Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, Sonali Ghosh, said that so far, 159 wild animals have died in Kaziranga National Park due to flooding.

"Out of 159 wild animals, 128 hog deer, 9 rhinos, 2 swamp deer and 2 sambar died after drowning in flood waters. On the other hand, 12 hog deer, one swamp deer, rhesus macaque, and otter-pup died under care. Two hog deer died due to a vehicle hit and an otter (pup) died for other reasons," Sonali Ghosh said.

The park authority and the forest department have also managed to rescue 133 animals during flood time and 111 animals were released after treatment.

"Seven rescued animals, including two rhino calves, and two elephant calves, are now under treatment," Sonali Ghosh said.

The flood situation in the park has been marginally improving, but 62 forest camps in the park are still underwater and 4 camps have been vacated. There are 233 forest camps inside the park.

The core area of Kaziranga National Park is 430 sq km and the area of the park has increased following the addition of a few editions. Kaziranga is the home of more than 2600 one-horned rhinoceros.

Recently, the Assam floods have worsened, with seven lives lost in the past 24 hours in the state, taking the total death toll to 79 this year.

According to the report released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday, two people from Cachar and one each from Dhubri, South Salmara, Dhemaj, Nagaon and Sivasagar lost their lives in the floods.

Over 17.17 lakh people in 26 districts are still being affected by the flood in the state.

Rescue teams from NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, and local administration are all engaged in the rescue efforts in flood-hit areas.