Assam floods claim 26 lives so far, 161K people affected in 15 districts

The flood situation in Assam is still grim, as over 161,000 people in 15 districts have been affected by the deluge and the flood has claimed 26 lives in the state so far.

According to the flood reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in Hailakandi district on Tuesday after drowning in flood waters.

The ASDMA flood reports stated that this year's flood has claimed 26 lives in the state so far.

The flood situation in Karimganj district has become worse as more than 152,000 people, including 41,711 children, have been affected.

225 villages under Nilambazar, RK Nagar, Karimganj, and Badarpur revenue circles in Karimganj district have been affected by the deluge and 22,464 flood-affected people are taking shelter in relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by the district administration.

The ASDMA flood report said that 470 villages under 28 revenue circles in 15 flood-hit districts have been affected and the flood waters submerged 1378.64 hectares of crop area in 11 districts.

93,895 domestic animals in 15 districts have also been affected by the deluge.

Earlier on June 15, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with the civil and police administrations and Kaziranga authorities to ensure the safety and security of the animals at Kaziranga National Park, especially during the flood season.

The CM asked the concerned functionaries to put in place all necessary steps and ramp up the response system.

During the meeting, the Assam CM announced that three new commando battalions had been stationed in Kaziranga.

Their mission is to prevent accidents involving animals crossing the national highway and to thwart poachers from exploiting the flood situation to harm wildlife.

He also said that around 600 personnel of a new forest battalion will also be put into service at Kaziranga National Park during the flood season.