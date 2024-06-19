Heatwave in India: 5 die in Delhi, warnings issued, little relief in sight





In the past 72 hours, a relentless heatwave in the national capital has resulted in five fatalities due to heatstroke at three different Delhi hospitals. The heat index touched 51 degrees in Delhi on Tuesday. India is experiencing one of its hottest spells in recent years, with temperatures reaching record highs across the country. The heatwave has been particularly severe in the northern and eastern regions, with many areas recording temperatures above 45 degree Celsius.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana where a red category warning was issued on June 18 for extreme heat.

The weather department forecasted on Tuesday that the heatwave will persist until Wednesday, with some reprieve anticipated on Thursday and Friday. However, it also said that not much hope should be pinned on relief from the scorching heat until the monsoon arrives in about two weeks.

Delhi’s heatwave continues

In the national capital, the maximum temperature settled at around 45 degree Celsius on Tuesday, over 6 degrees higher than the normal temperature for June. The weather office reported that Delhi’s heat index, or the perceived temperature, soared to 50-degree Celsius on Monday, June 17.

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to West Bengal was delayed by over three hours on Monday due to a technical issue caused by the high ground temperatures. Although scattered rains and dust storms are expected to bring slight relief to the national capital from Wednesday, a long-term break from the heat is not anticipated at this time.

Delhi, which has been experiencing heatwave conditions for the fifth consecutive day, is expected to see no respite till June 19. The city’s maximum temperature is expected to range between 44 and 45-degree Celsius during this period, with chances of thunderstorms and light rain on Friday afternoon or evening. The IMD has issued a ‘yellow alert’ from June 16 to 19.

Regional breakdown of excessive heat

Odisha has recorded the highest number of heatwave days, with 27 days between March 1 and June 9. Western Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, and Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west UP have also been severely affected, with each region recording over 20 heatwave days during this period. The eastern and northern parts of India are the worst hit, with temperatures often exceeding 45-degree Celsius.

Even the snow-visited mountainous regions have been severely affected by the rising temperatures this year. In Uttarakhand, Dehradun reached a peak temperature of 43.1-degree Celsius this summer. Even hill stations such as Pauri and Nainital are facing a heatwave, with almost no rainfall for the past three months.

Hill state Himachal Pradesh is blazing at 44 degrees, which is 6.7-degree above average. In Jammu and Kashmir, Katra experienced a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius, and Jammu saw temperatures rise to 44.3 degrees Celsius.

Global warming and heatwaves

The primary cause of the heatwave in Delhi is the dry and warm westerly winds from Rajasthan and southern Haryana. These winds persist overnight, leading to higher night-time temperatures. Additionally, a western disturbance has resulted in partly cloudy skies, which prevent night-time cooling and intensify daytime heat.

Meanwhile, climate scientists attribute the prolonged heatwave to global warming, which is expected to lead to more frequent, longer, and stronger heatwaves in the future. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that the world is likely to cross the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold in the next five years, further exacerbating the situation.

Deaths due to heatwave

The ongoing heatwave in India has claimed several lives across several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

In Uttar Pradesh, 13 people are suspected to have died from heatstroke in Mirzapur district, including 7 home guard jawans, three sanitation workers, and others.

In Odisha, 26 deaths have been reported, with 5 confirmed as due to sunstroke. Several of the victims were truck drivers.

In Jharkhand, four people died of heatstroke, while 1,326 others were hospitalised due to heat-related issues.

Madhya Pradesh has also reported at least 14 heat-related deaths till June 3.

In Bihar, at least 29 deaths were reported till May 31, with the figure likely rising to 45 by June 16. Several media platforms on Tuesday also reported that at least 550 Hajj pilgrims died this year in Saudi Arabia due to the high temperatures.

Health concerns due to excess heat

The heatwave has led to a significant rise in heat-related admissions, with many people presenting with severe dehydration, high-grade fever, and electrolyte imbalance. The elderly and young people are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, and authorities are urging people to take precautions to prevent heatstroke.

To mitigate the effects of the heatwave, authorities are advising people to drink plenty of water, wear light and loose clothing, and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day. Buildings are being advised to install cool roofs and use passive cooling methods to reduce the impact of the heat. The IMD is also issuing regular weather updates to help people plan accordingly.